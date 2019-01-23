Marklene N. Henning, 70, Tyco retiree, Hershey Bears fan, enjoyed going on cruise, time with her family

Marklene N. “Markey” Henning, 70, of Manheim, died on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 at WellSpan York Hospital.

She was born on Thursday, March 18, 1948 to the late Mark Light and June Light née Plantz in Lebanon.

She retired as a test lab tech for Tyco. She enjoyed watching the Hershey Bears, Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Steelers and going on cruises. Marklene loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her dog, Tequila. She will be missed by all.

Surviving are her husband: Terry C. Henning; children: Todd, spouse of Michelle Henning; Laura, spouse of Herby Lalanne; grandchildren: Derek Lalanne, Jessica Lalanne, Andrew Henning, Rachel Lalanne; great-grandchildren: Myles and Stella; sisters-in-law: Cristi Hall, Holly Henning; mother-in-law: Dorothy Henning; nephew: Linly Hall; and niece: Ciara Hall.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds, PA 17569.

To send messages of condolence, visit christmansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Christman’s Funeral Home, Lebanon.