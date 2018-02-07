Mark J. Nelson, 68, NYPD officer, avid motorcyclist, sci-fi and gun enthusiast, cat lover
Mark J. Nelson, 68, of Lititz, formerly of New York, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.
Born in New York, N.Y., he was the son of the late Ralph A. Nelson and the late Wilma J. (Schwarzman) Nelson.
He was an NYPD police officer for over 22 years.
An avid motorcycle, sci-fi and gun enthusiast, Mark is survived by his two daughters: Michelle Nelson and Jennifer Huffman; and his son-in-law: Kyle Huffman. Also surviving are two cousins: Lily and Candace Melendez. Finally, he is survived by his beloved cats: Rufus, Annie, Jolie, Sid, and Morpheus.
A memorial service was held Feb. 4 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mark’s memory may be made to Children International, 2000 E. Red Bridge Road, P.O. Box 219055, Kansas City, MO 64121; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; or Alley Cat Allies, P.O. Box 98179, Washington, D.C., 20077-8179.
To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, worked with the family on the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Donald W. Diffenderfer, 91, served in the CPS, owned Diffenderfer Disposal, animal lover
Donald W. Diffenderfer, 91, of Manheim passed into the arms...
-
J. Robert Hummer, 74, MCHS grad, served in the PNG, owned two turf businesses, pilot
J. Robert “Bob” Hummer, 74, of Manheim, passed away peacefully...
-
The lighter side of law enforcement
Lititz Police humor has been a big hit on Facebook...
-
Mark J. Nelson, 68, NYPD officer, avid motorcyclist, sci-fi and gun enthusiast, cat lover
Mark J. Nelson, 68, of Lititz, formerly of New York,...
-
C. Reuben Zimmerman, 83, Worley & Obetz retiree, Worship Center member, Martin’s Cafe regular
C. Reuben Zimmerman, 83, of Clay, passed away Thursday, Feb....
-
Cheryl A. (Leedom) Zink, 65, worked at New Standard, LCBC member, enjoyed trips to Cape May
Cheryl A. (Leedom) Zink, 65, of Manheim, passed away on...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Feb. 8, 2018
Alice M. Carlson, 55, a lifetime resident of Lancaster, passed...
-
Donald W. Diffenderfer, 91, served in the CPS, owned Diffenderfer Disposal, animal lover
Donald W. Diffenderfer, 91, of Manheim passed into the...
-
J. Robert Hummer, 74, MCHS grad, served in the PNG, owned two turf businesses, pilot
J. Robert “Bob” Hummer, 74, of Manheim, passed away...
-
The lighter side of law enforcement
Lititz Police humor has been a big hit on...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Tom Gilburg says:
-
Vicky Hankins says:
-
Not Mary says: