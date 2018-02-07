Home   >   Obituaries   >   Mark J. Nelson, 68, NYPD officer, avid motorcyclist, sci-fi and gun enthusiast, cat lover

By on February 7, 2018

Mark J. Nelson, 68, of Lititz, formerly of New York, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.

Born in New York, N.Y., he was the son of the late Ralph A. Nelson and the late Wilma J. (Schwarzman) Nelson.

He was an NYPD police officer for over 22 years.

An avid motorcycle, sci-fi and gun enthusiast, Mark is survived by his two daughters: Michelle Nelson and Jennifer Huffman; and his son-in-law: Kyle Huffman. Also surviving are two cousins: Lily and Candace Melendez. Finally, he is survived by his beloved cats: Rufus, Annie, Jolie, Sid, and Morpheus.

A memorial service was held Feb. 4 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mark’s memory may be made to Children International, 2000 E. Red Bridge Road, P.O. Box 219055, Kansas City, MO 64121; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; or Alley Cat Allies, P.O. Box 98179, Washington, D.C., 20077-8179.

To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, worked with the family on the arrangements.

