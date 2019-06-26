Mark ‘Crush’ Schlutker, 51, Pagan’s Motorcycle Club member, enjoyed boating, devoted to family

Mark “Crush” Schlutker, 51, of Lititz, passed away on June 15, 2019 at his home.

Born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Joseph and Trudy (Keiser) Schlutker.

Mark was a proud member of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club. Mark loved life and encouraged everyone to get that shiny positive forward motion. He loved riding his motorcycle, boating, and spending time with his family and friends. Most of all, he loved his children and his lady.

Mark’s lady and loving wife, Martie Schlutker, asks all of his friends and brothers to join his children, Brittany and Brandon Schlutker to attend Mark’s last wish for us to all come together as a family and be a part of his last ride. All riders are welcome to join.

A gathering will be held on Sunday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to noon, with a memorial service to begin at noon, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz.

Please omit flowers. Contributions in Mark’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

