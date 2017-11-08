Marion Rannels Mason, Lititz H.S. grad, beauty shop owner, Luther Acres volunteer, prolific knitter
Marion Charlotte Rannels Mason was born Dec. 16, 1917, in Fetterville. She graduated from Lititz High School in 1935. After working at the Lititz Chocolate factory to earn money for school, she attended The Grissinger Beauty Culture School and graduated from the program in 1936. She opened a beauty shop in her home on Maple Street in Lititz.
Marion married George W. Mason on Feb. 18, 1940, in Easton, and after turning her beauty shop business over to her brother, she moved to Oxford.
Marion and George had three children: Barry L. Mason (Ruth), Cynthia K. Herr (Dwight) and Nina Mason Dintaman (Tom). She was blessed with five grandchildren: Andrea, Laura, Amy, Andrew, and Evan; and seven great-grandchildren: Logan, Hannah, Kara, Emma, Liam, Savannah, and Chase.
Throughout her life, and while living in Oxford, Marion was active in her community. She joined the United Methodist Church of Oxford in 1940 and maintained her membership to the present day. She was a member of The Oxford Research Club, The Rural Homemakers, The Oxford Garden Club, The United Methodist Women, The Octorara Art Club, and was a 50-year member and officer of The Eastern Star.
Mrs. Mason moved from Oxford back to her hometown of Lititz in 1996, and in 2006 moved to the Luther Care Community, Luther Acres, where she was a volunteer in the community store and for the holiday bazaar. She loved creative arts and making crafts. For six years, she has been knitting hats for newborn infants to be donated to area hospitals. She lived in the cottage community at Luther Acres for seven years, and in March of 2014 she moved to an apartment at Luther Acres Townhomes. At the time of her death, she was living in a personal care apartment at the Mulhlenburg building in the Luther Acres community.
When asked her philosophy of life she replied, “Just hang in there…as long as you can.”
Life celebration services will be at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 at Luther Acres Chapel, 600 E. Main St., Lititz. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Luther Acres Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Lititz Springs Park Inc., PO Box 110, Lititz, PA, 17543; or Oxford United Methodist Women, Oxford United Methodist Church, 18 Addison St., Oxford, PA 19363.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Spacht-Snyder Funeral Home, Lititz, assisted Marion’s family with the arrangements.
Regina Adams Chandler says:
-
Fred and Marian Whitley says:
-
Terri Adams Jones says:
matthew shannon
November 8, 2017 at 9:56 am
My sympathies to the family. Matt Shannon
Terri Adams Jones
November 9, 2017 at 2:18 pm
Barry, Ruth, Cindy, Dwight, Nina, Tom and all the Grand/Great Grandchildren,
I send you all my sincerest condolences in the passing of Your dear loved one, Marion.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grand/great grandmother to you all. I know she will be greatly missed.
Marion was a very active member of her community, church, civic organizations, and a quiet & giving
Lady to everyone who her centennial life was privileged enough to touch.
You remain in my thoughts and prayers. I pray that God will bless you with His Loving Peace and Comfort you with beautiful memories whenever you remember Marion.
Love, Terri 🌹
Fred and Marian Whitley
November 10, 2017 at 8:51 pm
To all of Marion’s family,
What a joy to have known Marion and all of her family! She was a fine example of how to live one’s life.
Sincere sympathy and love,
Fred and Marian Whitley
Regina Adams Chandler
November 11, 2017 at 2:24 pm
To Each of Marion’s Family,
I will always remember her as a humble and kind lady who showed respect to everyone she met. She led a Christian life by example, who gave her gifts and talents to others, leaving a legacy of love and kindness.
You are her legacy and she did well. She will be missed by many, but none so much as you who knew her best and loved her most dearly. Because I have known loss, I can say that as you share your treasured memories with each other, your heart will be comforted and theirs as well.
You are in my thoughts and I pray now that The Lord will comfort you and bring you peace in the knowledge that you will be together again with her one great and glorious day.
Until then, you have my Deepest Sympathy,
Regi