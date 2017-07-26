- EPAC’s ‘Hairspray’ lifts audience (and hair) to new heights
Marilyn J. Hadesty, 80, member of Salem UMC, devoted wife, mother, homemaker
Marilyn J. Hadesty, 80, of Manheim, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
Born in Hegins, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Iva Lucas Wagner. Marilyn was the loving wife of Delroy T. “Del” Hadesty, and they observed their 54th wedding anniversary in May of this year.
She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim. Marilyn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker, and had a life-long passion for her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Del, is a daughter: Mary, wife of Steve Breneman, of Lititz; a son: Mark, husband of Julie Hadesty of Strasburg; three grandchildren; and a brother: Richard T., husband of Shirley Wagner, of Manheim. Preceding her in death is a brother: David Wagner.
Services were held July 22 at Buch Funeral Home, Manheim. Interment was in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
Those desiring may send contributions in Marilyn’s memory to Salem United Methodist Church, 140 N. Penn St., Manheim, PA 17545.
To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com The Buch Funeral Home. Manheim, was in charge of the arrangements.
-
-
