Marilyn F. Fasnacht, 83, Manheim H.S. grad, legal secretary at Young & Young, avid reader
Marilyn F. Fasnacht, 83, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Roberta Ziegler Frank of Lancaster and the late Irvin Frank. She was the loving wife of Harold S. Fasnacht and they celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in May.
Marilyn retired as a legal secretary for Young & Young Attorneys, Manheim and in her earlier years, she worked at the former Noggle’s Garment Factory, Manheim. She graduated in 1953 from the former Manheim High School. Marilyn was a member of Calvary Church, Lancaster and a former member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim, where she sang in the choir, served communion, and was involved with the cancer support group at the church. She was a woman of strong faith and her interests included reading, traveling and she loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving, in addition to her husband and mother, are three children: Gail Workman (David) of Lititz, Michael Fasnacht (Debbie), and Cathy Steele (James) both of Mechanicsburg; 10 grandchildren: Sara Olson (Jake), Rachel Harrison (Sterling), Michael Workman (Evonne), Scott Fasnacht, Matthew Steele, Andrew Workman (Lisa), Emma Workman, Jenni Steele, Amy Fasnacht and Nicole Fasnacht; three great-grandchildren: Ava Olson; Micah and Grace Harrison; and four brothers: Dennis Frank of Seattle, Wash.; Barry Frank (Beverly) of East Petersburg; J. Robert Frank of Reading; and Charles Frank (Tammy) of Manheim.
Services were held Nov. 21 in the Hoffer Auditorium at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Interment will be private in East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Marilyn’s memory to Hospice For All Seasons, 280 South Hill Drive, Grantville, PA 17028 (hospiceforallseasons.org); or Pleasant View Retirement Community, Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim 17545 (pleasantviewrc.org); or Lancaster Cancer Center, 1858 Charter Lane, Suite 202, Greenfield Corporate Center, Lancaster, PA 17605 (lancastercancercenter.com)
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
