Home   >   Obituaries   >   Marie S. Rupp, 86, worked at Sauder’s Eggs, Lake View Bible member, enjoyed word searches

Marie S. Rupp, 86, worked at Sauder’s Eggs, Lake View Bible member, enjoyed word searches

By on February 8, 2017
LR20170209_obi Rupp Marie

Marie S. Rupp, 86, of Lititz, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at United Zion Retirement Community.

Born in Millport, she was the daughter of the late Irvin and Alma Sheaffer Sheneberger. She was the loving wife of the late Tillman Rupp.

Marie was a member of Lake View Bible Church, Manheim. She was employed for many years at Sauder’s Eggs in Lititz. Marie had a passion for crossword puzzles and word searches.

Surviving is a brother: Melvin S., husband of Patricia Sheneberger, of Manheim.

At Marie’s request there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring, may send contributions in Marie’s memory to Lake View Bible Church, 383 Lake View Drive Manheim, PA 17545; or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.

To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *