Marian R. Weaver, Lititz Mennonite Church member, fond of cardinals, enjoyed helping others
Marian R. Weaver, 84, of Landis Homes, Lititz, passed away Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 after a long battle with cancer.
Born in Millersville, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Cora Miller. Marian was the loving wife of Melvin R. Weaver. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on June 18, 2018.
Marian was a faithful member of the Lititz Mennonite Church. She enjoyed helping others and was especially fond of cardinals.
She will also be lovingly missed by two sons: Gary (Maribeth) Weaver, Elizabethtown; Jim (Ginney) Weaver, Lititz; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother: Mervin (Rose) Miller, Conestoga. She was preceded in death by a son: Robert W. Weaver; a brother: Raymond Miller; and a sister: Dorothy Hoover.
Services were held Nov. 3 in the Landis Homes West Bethany Chapel and Lititz Mennonite Church. Interment was in Hammer Creek Mennonite Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Furman Funeral Home, Leola, was entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be posted to FurmanFuneralHome.com.
