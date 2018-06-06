Home   >   Obituaries   >   Marguerita E. Root, 82, owned Roots Distributor, partner at LCBC, ‘Scrabble Queen’

Marguerita E. Root, 82, owned Roots Distributor, partner at LCBC, ‘Scrabble Queen’

By on June 6, 2018

Marguerita E. ‘Peggy’ Root, 82, of Luther Acres, Lititz, formerly of Mount Joy, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 27, 2018 at Lancaster General Hospital.

Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Owen Eyler and Helen (Gearhart) Morrow. Peggy was the wife of the late George R. Root, who passed away April 19, 2012.

Peggy and George owned and operated Roots Distributor in Mount Joy from 1971 to 1980. She was a partner at LCBC Church, enjoyed baking, cooking, crocheting and was known as the “Scrabble Queen.”

Peggy is survived by two children: George R. Root Jr., husband of Tina of Hollidaysburg; and Bonnie Siegrist, wife of Terry of Mount Joy; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother: William Balabanow, husband of Betty of Lancaster; and two sisters: Anna Unger, wife of Albert of Lancaster; and Linda Davis, wife of John of Willow Street.

She was preceded in death by a daughter: Robin Smith; and a grandson: John McCurdy III.

Services were held June 1 at St. John’s Herr Estate Chapel, Columbia. Interment followed at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LCBC, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, PA 17545.

To send an online condolence, visit sheetzfuneralhome.com. Sheetz Funeral Home, Mount Joy, handled the arrangements.

