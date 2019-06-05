Margie R. Nauman, 87, Manheim Belting secretary, taught Sunday school at Salem UMC

Margie R. Nauman, 87, of Manheim, died peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Pleasant View Retirement Community.

Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Ellen Held Connelly. Margie was the loving wife of the late Romanus B. “Junie” Nauman who died in November of 2003.

For many years Margie worked as a secretary for the Manheim Belting Company now known as Fenner Drives. She was a life-long active and faithful member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim; where she was a Sunday school teacher for the children’s department and a member of the United Methodist Women’s Club. Her interests included quilting, canning, and crocheting.

Surviving is a son: James E., husband of Cathy Nauman of Manheim; a daughter: Lori J., wife of Peter Haldeman of Reinholds; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are six brothers: Thomas Connelly, Ralph Connelly, Russel Geiss, Russ Connelly, Norman Connelly, Guie Connelly; and six sisters: Audrey Knight, Ellen Gibble, Arlene Barnes, Laila Evans, Theda Fisher and Pearl Hilton.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service in Hoffer Auditorium at Pleasant View Retirement Community, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, on Wednesday, June 5, at 2 p.m. Friends may visit with the family in Hoffer Auditorium on Wednesday afternoon from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in East Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery.

To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Arrangements under the care of Buch Funeral Home, Manheim.