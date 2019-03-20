Macon Kirtley, 25, Manheim Central H.S. grad, electrician, liked kids, John Lennon fan
The one and only Macon Kirtley, 25, of Hatfield, passed away on March 11, 2019 at his home.
Born in Quarryville, he was the son of J. Garrett Kirtley and Faith Miller Dempsey.
Macon graduated from Manheim Central High School, but attended Penn Manor until his senior year. He enjoyed spending time with his family, music, especially John Lennon, kids, and his job as an electrician.
He is survived by his father: J. Garrett Kirtley, husband of Wendy; mother: Faith Dempsey, wife of Mark; siblings: Kelley Lorimer; James Dempsey, husband of Jenny; Sadie Dempsey; and Karl Dempsey.
Macon was preceded in death by his uncle: Timothy Miller; and aunt: Jill Wissler Miller.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to a celebration of Macon’s life at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In honor of Macon, please dress casually and wear your favorite band T-shirt, if you have one.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to New Life Presbyterian Church, 425 E. Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19120.
To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
