Mabel Fahnestock Diffenderfer, 93, A.D. Electric Service secretary, mother of four, White Oak COB member
Mabel Fahnestock Diffenderfer, 93, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Sunday evening, Nov. 11, 2018 while surrounded by family and friends.
She had been a resident of Pleasant View Retirement Community for the past four years. The family thanks the staff of Rainbow Terrance for their loving care for her through those years.
Born in Berks County, she was the daughter of the late Monroe and Suzanne Ginder Fahnestock. She was raised by the late Levi and Katie Minnich Fahnestock after her mother died when she was 18 months old. Mabel was the wife of the late Alvin W. Diffenderfer, who passed away Aug. 9, 2014 after 67 years of marriage.
She was a member of the White Oak Church of the Brethren and also served as a member of the Gideons International Ladies Auxiliary for many years.
She is survived by four children: Rebecca, wife of Joseph Cassel, of Manheim; Lois, wife of John Minnich, of Lititz; Rachel, wife of Jay Richard Groff, of Manheim; and John, husband of Kathleen Fodor Diffenderfer, of Manheim; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a sister: Nettie Krall of Myerstown.
She was also preceded in death by six brothers: Charles, Rufus, Elmer, Allen, Norman, and Monroe Fahnestock; and five sisters: Esther, Edith, and Verna Fahnestock, Theda Sensenig, and Mary Loump.
Mabel assisted her husband, Alvin, as secretary of A.D. Electric Service. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and time spent with family. She was known for her hospitality and quiet, gracious spirit.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. at White Oak Church of the Brethren, 1211 N. Penryn Road, Manheim. Private interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. There will be no public viewing. The family will greet guests during a light luncheon in the fellowship hall of the church immediately following the service.
Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to Gideons International, Lancaster North Camp, 259 Auction Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Nov. 19, visit spencefuneralservices.com. Spence Funeral Services, Manheim, had charge of the arrangements.
