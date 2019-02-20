M. Ross Evans, 93, LHS grad, WWII vet, U.S.O performer, teacher, Bob Wagner Band member
M. Ross Evans of Dover, Del., gained his heavenly wings on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. He was 93.
Mr. Evans was born Oct. 2, 1925 in Lititz, to the late George Francis Evans and Anna (Shoemaker) Evans, youngest of three children.
He played saxophone in the Lititz High School band and went to State and Regionals. He served in the United States Navy for six years (during World War II and the Occupation of Japan). He was honorably discharged with the rank of First Class Petty Officer in 1950. Mr. Evans went to the Navy School of Music in Washington, D.C.; was in the Navy Dance Band and played for the U.S.O Band entertaining the soldiers. Mr. Evans worked as a music teacher for 15 years at Felton High School. Starting 1968, he taught at Caesar Rodney Jr. High, retiring in 1987.
From October 1959 until December 1999 he was an original member of the Bob Wagner Dance Band. He enjoyed watching and playing sports (he played baseball, basketball, and tennis for Lititz High School). Mr. Evans also loved to travel the country and world with his wife and three sons. He always proudly stated that he had been to 63 countries and all 50 U.S. capitals. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Dover, Del. He was also a member of Kent Coin Club, Dover Stamp Club and Walter L. Fox American Legion.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Marie Evans and Anne (Evans) Furst.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years: Nelda (Brubaker) Evans of Dover, Del.; sons: Jeff Evans and wife Margie of Felton, Del.; Steve Evans and wife Sonya of Dover, Del.; and David Evans and wife Sylvie of Nashua, N.H.; grandchildren: Jennifer (Evans) Fawcett and husband Ryan, Kimberly Evans, Jonathan Evans and wife Haley (Jackson), Stephanie (Evans) Sapp and husband Steven, Kelli (Evans) Stubbs and husband L.B, Julie (Matthews) Reilly and husband Josh, Danielle Evans, Matthew Evans and fiancée Coreylynn Banville; great grandchildren: Jack, Griffin, and Ruby Reilly, Landen and Logan Sapp, Ryleigh and Cole Stubbs, Jackson and Haven Evans.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 209 S. State St., Dover, Del. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 1 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Route 10), Dover, where friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Wesley United Methodist Church, 209 S. State St., Dover, DE. 19901, or a band booster of your choice.
Arrangements by Torbert Funeral Chapels, Dover, Del. Condolences and memories may be shared at torbertfuneral.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Eric E. Houchin, 42, Warwick grad, owned My Labor and Moving, loved the beach, car shows
Eric E. Houchin, 42, of Lititz, passed away on Feb....
-
Jack Allen McCain, 58, Warwick grad, worked in customer service, Ohio State football fan
Jack Allen McCain, 58, of Galloway, Ohio, departed this life...
-
William Patrick Kendig, 54, Lancaster Country Club maintenance worker, Harley enthusiast
William Patrick Kendig, 54, of Lititz and formerly of Strasburg,...
-
Etta B. Brubaker Holsinger, 88, Doneckers seamstress, UPMC Pinnacle volunteer, Lioness, choir singer
Etta B. Brubaker Holsinger, 88, of Ephrata, and formerly of...
-
Richard Hart Gochnaur, 69, PaANG vet, retired parole officer, loved doo-wop music, PSU fan
Richard “Rick” Gochnaur, 69, of Lititz, died peacefully Monday, Feb....
-
M. Ross Evans, 93, LHS grad, WWII vet, U.S.O performer, teacher, Bob Wagner Band member
M. Ross Evans of Dover, Del., gained his heavenly wings...
-
Angel M. DeJesus Sr., 89, Korea vet, Warner Lambert worker, Open Door Mission pastor
Pastor Angel M. DeJesus Sr., 89, of Manheim, went home...
-
Eric E. Houchin, 42, Warwick grad, owned My Labor and Moving, loved the beach, car shows
Eric E. Houchin, 42, of Lititz, passed away on...
-
Jack Allen McCain, 58, Warwick grad, worked in customer service, Ohio State football fan
Jack Allen McCain, 58, of Galloway, Ohio, departed this...
-
William Patrick Kendig, 54, Lancaster Country Club maintenance worker, Harley enthusiast
William Patrick Kendig, 54, of Lititz and formerly of...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Tia Leap says:
-
Jaime Craig says:
-
Leslie and Dennis Rafaniello says: