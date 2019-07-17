Luther W. Smith, 99, WWII and Korea vet, Kahn Lucas retiree, St. John’s Lutheran sexton, Mason
Luther W. Smith, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Luther Acres, Lititz. He would have celebrated his 100th birthday on July 18.
He was the husband of the late Dorothy Kelley Smith, with whom he was married 72 years until her death in 2018. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Jacob H. and Anna Wein Smith.
Luther retired in 1986 after 31 years of service from the former Kahn Lucas Manufacturing Company where he worked as a cutter. He was a devoted member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Columbia and worked as the church sexton for many years. Luther was a 32nd degree mason and was a member of Lodge 286, F&AM.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in both World War II and Korean Wars. Luther was a member of the VFW Post 2435 and American Legion Post 372. In his youth, he was a member of the Sixth Street Indians.
The last of his immediate family, he is survived by several nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens on Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. with Chaplain Walt Cleckley, officiating.
If desired, contribution in Luther’s memory may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 23 S. 6th St., Columbia, PA 17512; or to the Columbia Meals on Wheels at PO Box 391, Columbia PA 17512.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia. Condolences may be shared at clydekraft.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Luther W. Smith, 99, WWII and Korea vet, Kahn Lucas retiree, St. John’s Lutheran sexton, Mason
Luther W. Smith, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Saturday,...
-
Bruce A. Carver, 63, worked at Manheim Auto Auction, Lanc. Co. judge of elections, motorcyclist
Bruce A. Carver, 63, of Lititz, died peacefully at Lancaster...
-
Sterling E. Hostetter, 92, WWII vet, supervisor at Hamilton Tech, MT bus driver, avid gardener
Sterling Ebright Hostetter, 92, of Lititz, left this earth to...
-
William H. McCoy, 82, nursery owner, Lititz Mennonite member, MDS volunteer, survived by six children
William H. “Bill” McCoy, 82, of Manheim, peacefully left this...
-
Victor M. Shreiner Jr., 79, UGI retiree, Baron Steigel Lions coach, avid hunter, dart player
Victor M. Shreiner Jr. 79, of Lititz, passed away on...
-
Vincent E. Spahr, 51, Wes Stauffer Equipment mechanic and welder, collected Winross Trucks
Vincent E. “Vinny” Spahr, 51, of Manheim, passed away peacefully...
-
Teresa L. Van Zandt, 55, Root’s standholder, enjoyed the mountains, crafting, her family and dogs
Teresa L. Van Zandt, 55, of Lititz, passed away on...
-
Luther W. Smith, 99, WWII and Korea vet, Kahn Lucas retiree, St. John’s Lutheran sexton, Mason
Luther W. Smith, formerly of Columbia, passed away on...
-
Bruce A. Carver, 63, worked at Manheim Auto Auction, Lanc. Co. judge of elections, motorcyclist
Bruce A. Carver, 63, of Lititz, died peacefully at...
-
Sterling E. Hostetter, 92, WWII vet, supervisor at Hamilton Tech, MT bus driver, avid gardener
Sterling Ebright Hostetter, 92, of Lititz, left this earth...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Tyler says:
-
Jennifer Drobnak says:
-