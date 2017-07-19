Home   >   Obituaries   >   Lucille G. Buckwalter, 86, long-time Red Cross Volunteer, active at Lancaster COB, enjoyed gardening

July 19, 2017

Lucille G. Buckwalter, 86, of Moravian Manor, Lititz, passed away peacefully after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 17, 2017, at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy.

Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late J. Homer and Lizzie (Weist) Graybill. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Buckwalter, in 2008 after 54 years of marriage.

Lucille was an active and long-time member of Lancaster Church of the Brethren and enjoyed spending time each week with the Climbers Sunday school class.

Lucille was a Red Cross volunteer for 25 years at Lancaster General Hospital. She enjoyed her monthly luncheons with the Christian Woman’s Association and was a member of the Farm Woman Society No. 26. She loved spending time with her sisters, especially their annual sisters beach week in Bethany Beach. Lucille loved gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family.

Surviving are five children: James Reid Buckwalter, husband of Ruth (Barley), of Lititz; David R. Buckwalter, husband of Leslie (Parker), of Lititz; Lucinda K., wife of R. Louis Weiler, of Lititz; LuAnn, wife of Patrick J. Keene, of Lancaster; Sharon G., wife Dr. Thomas J. Gray, of Toms River, N.J.; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three sisters: Helen Brown of Holidaysburg; Marian King, wife of Larry; Dolly Thompson, wife of Chuck; a brother: Robert Lee Graybill, husband of Julie; and a sister-in-law: Ann Graybill, all of Manheim. She is also survived by a special friend: Marvin Harnish, of Brethren Village.

She was preceded in death by a brother: J. Clair Graybill; a sister: Lorraine Miller; and two infant brothers: James Nevin and Harold.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lucille’s funeral on Friday, July 21, at 11 a.m., at Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., Lancaster, with The Rev. Jeffrey Rill officiating. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, and visitation with the family will be held Friday morning, from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery following a luncheon at the church.

Memorial contributions, may be made in Lucille’s memory to Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601; or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, assisted Lucille’s family with the arrangements.

