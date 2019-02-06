Lois C. Byerly, 78, Luther Acres retiree, full of southern charm, enjoyed home decorating
Lois C. Byerly, 78, of Lititz, was sent to Heaven with her angel wings on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle, Lancaster.
She was born in Chilhowie, Va., to the late Preston and Jular (Barlow) Thomas. Lois will be missed by her companion, Ivan “Pip” B. Ravegum, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends.
Lois attended Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Lititz. She worked for Luther Acres before retiring in 1998. She was a kind, good woman full of southern charm. She loved decorating her home and her beloved dog, Zoe.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by a son: Brian Byerly; and a number of brothers and sisters.
Lois is survived by a sister-in-law: Barb Thomas.
Services were held Feb. 4 at Stradling Funeral Home, Akron, with Pastor Bonnie Oplinger officiating. Interment was held at the Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Rothsville.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
-
