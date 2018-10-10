Home   >   Obituaries   >   Linda L. Harris, 65, worked at Susquehanna Bank, cat lover, enjoyed working in her flower beds

Linda L. Harris, 65, of Manheim, died on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 at Hospice & Community Care with her beloved husband by her side.

Born in Mount Joy Township, she was the daughter of the late Jay G. and Miriam W. (Werner) Shenk. She was the loving wife of Jack L. Harris, and they would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on the 20th of this month.

In her earlier years, she attended Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren. Linda graduated from Elizabethtown High School. She worked in the proofing department at the former Susquehanna Bank. Linda loved cats, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and loved gardening in her flower beds.

Surviving in addition to her husband, Jack, are two sons: Tim, husband of Cathy (Heller) Harris, of Myerstown; Sandy husband of Jennifer (Killinger) Harris, of Lititz; four grandchildren; and a brother: Robert L. husband of Linda (Redcay) Shenk, of Mount Joy.

Services were held Oct. 6 at Buch Funeral Home, Manheim. . Interment was in Chiques Cemetery.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.

