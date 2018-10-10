Linda L. Harris, 65, worked at Susquehanna Bank, cat lover, enjoyed working in her flower beds
Linda L. Harris, 65, of Manheim, died on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 at Hospice & Community Care with her beloved husband by her side.
Born in Mount Joy Township, she was the daughter of the late Jay G. and Miriam W. (Werner) Shenk. She was the loving wife of Jack L. Harris, and they would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on the 20th of this month.
In her earlier years, she attended Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren. Linda graduated from Elizabethtown High School. She worked in the proofing department at the former Susquehanna Bank. Linda loved cats, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and loved gardening in her flower beds.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Jack, are two sons: Tim, husband of Cathy (Heller) Harris, of Myerstown; Sandy husband of Jennifer (Killinger) Harris, of Lititz; four grandchildren; and a brother: Robert L. husband of Linda (Redcay) Shenk, of Mount Joy.
Services were held Oct. 6 at Buch Funeral Home, Manheim. . Interment was in Chiques Cemetery.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Knights’ win over Warwick creates Section One logjam
Drew Johnson didn’t get onto the scoresheet Monday night, but...
-
Turnovers cost Warwick in 28-20 loss to Township
Warwick returned last Friday to the site of one of...
-
Betty D. Richmond, 92, member of Pearl Street UMC choir, enjoyed scrapbooking, painting
Betty D. Richmond, 92, of Lititz, died peacefully on Oct....
-
Fassnacht and Pelensky advance to Regionals
Brock Fassnacht went into what he called “safety mode” after...
-
Barons take sole possession of first
The opening kickoff settled into Ben Wagner’s hands as many...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Oct. 11, 2018
Roger Earl Turcotte, 90, passed away on Oct. 4 at...
-
Sharon E. Overton, 60, State of NJ worker, St. Richard Catholic member, athletic, Phillies fan
Sharon E. Overton, 60, of Manheim, formerly of Hamilton Township,...
-
Knights’ win over Warwick creates Section One logjam
Drew Johnson didn’t get onto the scoresheet Monday night,...
-
Turnovers cost Warwick in 28-20 loss to Township
Warwick returned last Friday to the site of one...
-
Betty D. Richmond, 92, member of Pearl Street UMC choir, enjoyed scrapbooking, painting
Betty D. Richmond, 92, of Lititz, died peacefully on...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Amanda says:
-
Andrea Brendict says:
-
Pete Labella says: