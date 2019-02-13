Linda G. Rohrer, 76, Armstrong staffing specialist, active at St. Paul’s UMC, avid boater
Linda Gail Rohrer, 76, of Manheim, died peacefully following a long illness, with her family by her side on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at the Pleasant View Retirement Community.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Abraham C. and Ruth E. Weber Brubaker.
Linda had a 34-year career at Armstrong World Industries where she progressed through a series of administrative and management roles in the advertising, marketing, and engineering departments, until her retirement in 2001 as a staffing specialist. She was active with the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) through several chapters in the Lancaster Area and served as president. In 1983 Linda was selected as Lancaster County Woman of the Year”by the ABWA.
Linda was an active and faithful member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Manheim, where she served on the church consistory, was a member of the chancel and bell choirs, women’s fellowship, knitted for Project Linus, and served as chairperson on the Memorial Garden Committee. In her early years she was a member of the Women’s Club of Manheim.
She loved spending time in the summer and fall at her cabin on Beech Island, in the Susquehanna River, and was a member of the Tri County Boat Club. Linda had a servant’s heart and humbly gave of her time to her church and community. She had a deep passion for her family and extended family.
Surviving is a daughter: Gretchen, wife of Philip Miller of Manheim; a brother: Rick C., husband of Cheryl Brubaker of Western Springs, Ill.; three nephews: Rick A., husband of Jennifer Brubaker of Western Springs, Ill.; Ross D., husband of Katie Brubaker of Peachtree City, Ga.; Reed W., husband of Jessica Brubaker of San Ramon, Calif.; several great nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim, for the loving care given to Linda during her illness.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Linda’s service of remembrance and thanksgiving at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 50 N. Main St., Manheim, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in St. Paul’s United Church of Christ Memorial Garden.
Please omit flowers. Those desiring may send contributions in Linda’s memory to: St. Paul’s United Church of Christ Endowment Fund, P. O. Box 129, Manheim, PA 17545; or Pleasant View Retirement Community Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
