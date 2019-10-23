Leroy ‘Skip’ A. Mull Jr., 88, Korea vet, Smith & Sons mason, hunter, served on Warwick Zoning Board

Leroy “Skip” A. Mull, Jr., 88, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Luther Acres.

He was born in Ephrata to the late Leroy A. and Mae Mull, and was the husband of the late Miriam “Mim” M. (Herr) Mull, who passed away in 2017.

He was a member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rothsville.

Skip was a mason for the former Grant Smith & Sons, later known as Lancaster Masonry, for 63 years before retiring. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving as a Sergeant during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifetime member of the Lititz Post #56, American Legion, a member of Manheim Lodge #587 F.&A.M., Brunnerville Fire Co. and Twin Pines Hunting Club. He also served on the Warwick Zoning Board. He enjoyed hunting and snowmobiling.

Skip is survived by a son: Donald E., husband of Karen Mull of Lititz; a daughter: Linda A., wife of Robert Nafe of Ephrata; two granddaughters: Amanda Nafe, fiancée of Dustin Geiss; and Nicole Nafe; a sister-in-law: Erma, wife of Walton Zimmerman; two brothers-in-law: Melvin Herr of Lititz, Robert Herr of Ephrata; and two nieces.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Paul and Sylvestor “John” Mull; and a sister: Erla Flowers.

Services were held Oct. 21 at Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rothsville, with Pastor Bonnie Oplinger officiating. Interment took place in the Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Red Rose and 21 Vet Salute Honor Guards.

If desired, memorial contributions in Skip’s memory may be made to Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 36 Church St., Rothsville, PA, 17543.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.