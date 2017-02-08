- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
Leroy E. Weidman, 83, worked at Pennsylvania Scale Co., enjoyed gardening, scuba diving
Leroy E. Weidman, 83, of Leola, died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Born in Rothsville, he was the son of the late Ellsworth and Emma Enck Weidman. Leroy was the loving husband of the late Marlene Getz Weidman who died in 2013.
For many years, Leroy worked for the Pennsylvania Scale Co., Leola. Leroy participated with the Jimmy Swaggart Ministries. He had a life-long passion for flower and vegetable gardening. Leroy’s other interests included hunting, fishing, camping, scuba diving, and traveling to the beach.
Surviving is a son: Phillip, husband of Kimberly Weidman, of Bowmansville; a daughter: Brenda L., wife of William Sprecher, of Leola; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a stepsister: Reba McGee of Stevens.
Preceding him in death are two brothers: Ivan and Carl; three sisters: Betty, Lorraine, and Ella Mae; and a grandson: Jeremiah.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Leroy’s funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 S. Broad St., Lititz, on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m. There will be a viewing at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Brickerville Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Arrangements by Buch Funeral Home, Lititz.
