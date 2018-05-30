Home   >   Obituaries   >   Leonard J. Blazek, 83, Korea vet, DOD Aberdeen Proving Grounds worker, railroad enthusiast

Leonard J. Blazek, 83, of Lititz, passed away at ManorCare Health Services, Lancaster, on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

He was born in Shamokin to the late Joseph L. and Anna (Urdzik) Blazek. Len’s wife, the late Mary E. (Long) Blazek, died in 1997.

A graduate of Shamokin High School, Len served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class with Attack Squadron One Seven Two during the Korean War. He then worked as a boiler operator for the Department of Defense at Aberdeen Proving Grounds for 33 years.

Len enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandchildren, taking them to the Strasburg Railroad, the beach, and to Knoebels. He once built a barn for his son Joe’s Kindergarten class. Len was a member of AARP and the Short Line Railroad Club.

Surviving Len are his daughter: Karen L., wife of Ronald Moore of Lititz; son: Joseph L. Blazek, husband of Michelle (Benner) of Lititz; four grandchildren: Carly Moore; and Ethan, Connor and Evan Blazek, all of Lititz; and his sister: Margaret Kline of Shamokin.

Len was preceded in death by his sisters: Dorothy Sockoloskie and Mary Ann Nairns.

Len’s family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by a celebration of his life at 6 p.m., with Pastor Jason Smith officiating, on Friday, June 1 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Private interment will be in Witness Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Therapy Development Institute, 300 Technology Square #400, Cambridge, MA 02139, or als.net/donate.

To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, was entrusted with the arrangements.

