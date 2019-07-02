Lawrence ‘Larry’ Reck Jr., 81, Warwick School District retiree, enjoyed spending time with family
Lawrence “Larry” Reck Jr., 81, of Mount Union, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Penn Highlands Huntingdon, formerly J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital, Huntingdon.
Born at home in Kistler, Mifflin County, he was a son of the late Lawrence E. Reck Sr. and Alverta M. (Myers) Reck. Larry was united in marriage to the former Mary M. Kelly April 14, 1963. Mrs. Reck survives at their residence in Mount Union.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Reck is survived by three children: Kimberley J. Snyder and husband, Timothy E. Sr., Lititz; Melanie G. Reck and partner, Richard O’Donnell, Mill Creek; and Gary E. Reck, Kistler; five grandchildren: Nakeisha B. Reck of Mill Creek; Shannan M. (Snyder) Good of Newmanstown; Timothy E. Snyder Jr. of Lebanon; Jessica M. (Reck) Dalton of Tucson, Ariz.; and Gary L. Reck of Grand Island, Neb.; and six great-grandchildren.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family, having been preceded in death by sisters: Jeanie Reck, Delores Price and Mardella Walters; and a brother: Gary Reck.
Mr. Reck attended the Assembly of God Church, Mount Union. He had attended the Mount Union schools. He retired from the Warwick School District. He had former employment with Robin Footwear, Mount Union, and Gerbo Footwear, Huntingdon.
His family will remember him as being social with all. He enjoyed the simple things in life, such as mowing the lawn and household maintenance, sitting on the front porch, walking in town, and long drives taking in the beautiful mountains and landscapes. He enjoyed time spent tossing a softball or going camping and fishing. He especially liked the rare cruises with family and special trips with his wife, children and grandchildren to zoos and amusement parks, including Walt Disney World.
At the request of Mr. Reck, there will be no public viewing. A celebration of life will be held at the family’s convenience. Interment will be in the Mount Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in remembrance of Mr. Reck may be made to the Huntingdon County Humane Society, 11371 School House Hollow Road, Huntingdon, PA 16652; or to a charity of the donors’ choosing.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Heath Funeral Home, Mount Union. Online condolences may be offered at huntingdondailynews.com.
