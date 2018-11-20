Home   >   Obituaries   >   Laura E. Reichenbach, 91, Zion Lutheran member, mother of two, enjoyed volunteering, crafts

Laura E. Reichenbach, 91, Zion Lutheran member, mother of two, enjoyed volunteering, crafts

By on November 20, 2018

Laura E. Reichenbach, 91, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at Luther Acres, Lititz.

Born in Penn Township, she was the daughter of the late Amos M. and Ellen Sipling Witman. She was the loving wife of the late Paul G. Reichenbach, who died in 2013.

Laura graduated from the former East Hempfield Township High School in 1945, and she was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim. She volunteered for the Manheim Meals on Wheels and enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, cooking, canning, ceramics and crafts.

Surviving are two children: Bonnie G., wife of Fred Herr of Gainesville, Va.; a son: Edward P., husband of Dawn Reichenbach of Manheim; five grandchildren: Beth, Michael, Nicholas, Colby, and Madison; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother:, S. Martin Witman of Maytown.

Preceding her in death are three brothers: Stanley, Claude and Wilbur Witman; and three sisters: Helen Snader, Sara M. Keller and Betty Meyers.

Services were held Nov. 18 at Buch Funeral Home, Manheim. Interment will be private in Conewago Church of the Brethren Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Laura’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive #100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *