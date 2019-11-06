Landis V. Kreider, 84, MCHS grad, USMC vet, real estate agent, Philly sports fan, golfer

Landis V. Kreider, 84, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at home.

He was born in Paradise to the late Wilmer W. and Anna (Landis) Kreider, and was the husband of Nancy L. (Myers) Kreider, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage.

He was a member of Hempfield Church of the Brethren in Manheim. An avid Eagles and Phillies fan, he liked to hunt, golf, and bowl.

Landis was a graduate of Manheim Central High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked as a real estate agent for over 40 years.

In addition to his wife, Landis is survived by two sons: Kent (Debra) Kreider, and, Dean (Susan) Kreider; daughter-in-law: Connie Enoch; three grandchildren: Jessica (Chris) Lavender, Tara (Kyle) Wilkerson, and Troy Kreider; sister: Reba Enck; and brother: Stanley (Linda) Kreider.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Scott Kreider; a brother; and two sisters.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hempfield Church of the Brethren, 1186 Stevens St., Manheim. A memorial service will follow at noon, with Pastor Doug Hinton officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.