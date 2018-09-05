L. Fred Blanck, 97, MCHS grad, WWII vet, Fuller Company machinist, outdoorsman, killer card player
L. Fred Blanck, 97, a life-long resident of Manheim, and a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend; died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 at the Pleasant View Retirement Community.
Born in Manheim, Fred was the son of the late Leo and Elma Brandt Blanck. Fred was the loving husband for over 65 years of the late Eloise Hollinger Blanck, who died in December of 2012.
He graduated from Manheim Central High School and served in the U.S. 124th Army Medical Corps in Europe from 1942-1945 obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. Following his military service in World War II Fred worked at the Fuller Company, Manheim, as a machinist, for the next 42 years. Upon retirement, he worked at the Manheim Auto Auction for an additional 15 years.
Fred was an active and faithful life-time member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim. Always involved with friends and community, Fred was a member of the F & AM Manheim Masonic Lodge #587, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Stiegel Gun Club and the Manheim American Legion #419 where he was a Past Commander in 1962. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling, and had a passion for woodcarving. He loved traveling with family and friends on trips to Potter County and Ontario, Canada. Fred was surrounded in the town that he loved, with friends and family that knew a fun-loving true gentleman of sarcasm and irreverent quick wit; a unique individual with an engaging personality, and a seasoned noble man with a heart of gold even though he was a killer card player. He was a true treasure to his family, friends, and neighbors that had the pleasure of his company.
Surviving are two sons: David L. Blanck, husband of Martha Kenworthy of Hershey; Philip Blanck; four grandchildren: Christopher Myers of Charlotte, N.C.; Sarah Messersmith of Tower City; Alex Blanck of Seattle, Wash.; and Leah Blanck; a great-grandson: Kyler Myers of Charlotte, N.C.; a sister: Emma Kemmerline of Akron, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are four brothers: James, John C., L. Glenn, and H. Ray Blanck; and a sister: Nancy Siegler.
The family would like to thank the staff at Pleasant View Retirement Community for the excellent care Fred received during his residence there and their support of his family and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Fred’s funeral service at Salem United Methodist Church, 140 N. Penn St., Manheim, on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in East Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fred’s memory may be sent to the charity of your choice, or the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster PA 17603; or Pleasant View Retirement Community Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
