Kim E. Doutrich, 60, Queen of Candles court member, RR Donnelly worker, collected seashells

Kim E. Doutrich, 60, of Lititz, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy.

Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of Audrey (Stief) Adams and the late Samuel A. Adams. She was married to Thomas Zepp for over 16 years.

She was a 1977 graduate of Warwick High School, where she played on the field hockey team and served on the court of the Queen of Candles. Kim worked at RR Donnelly Printing Company for over 30 years.

Kim was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan and attended several games. She thoroughly enjoyed the ocean and the beach, especially traveling to the Florida Keys and Key West, Fla. She collected seashells, and mostly loved sand dollars. She had an affinity for flamingos and loved going to the “purple house” that the family owns in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. Kim was beloved by all who knew her and she especially was the fun aunt and a great mom.

She is survived by her son: Jim Doutrich, husband of Sarah Clark; two grandchildren: Aria and Olivia; three brothers: Samuel Adams, husband of Sandy; Steve Adams; Mike Adams, husband of Leigh; nephew: Eric Adams; niece: Katherine Adams; and her dogs: Buddy and Sam.

She was preceded in death by her nieces: Amanda and Sarah Adams; and a nephew: David Adams.

A life celebration was held June 22 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.

Contributions can be made in Kim’s memory to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.

To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.