Kevin Lee Carpenter, 57, Army vet, owned Pizza Pie Express, D&K Car Wash, Barnstormers fan
Kevin Lee Carpenter, 57, of East Petersburg, died at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.
He was born in La Porte, Ind., to the late Donald and Maxine Cunningham Carpenter. Kevin was the husband of Debra L. Kaufman Carpenter for 31 years.
He served in the U.S. Army as a truck driver at Fort Sill, Okla., during peacetime. Kevin worked as a personal care assistant for various agencies. While volunteering at Brethren Village, Kevin met Deb, who worked there, and they were married in the Brethren Village Chapel. Along with Deb, he owned the former Pizza Pie Express and D&K Car Wash in Lititz.
Kevin was a member of LCBC. He enjoyed watching pro wrestling and was a Lancaster Barnstormers fan. He enjoyed vacationing in Wildwood Crest. Kevin loved to take their kids bowling at Leisure Lanes, and he coached daughter Amy’s youth soccer team and son Carl’s challenger baseball. Kevin also helped Carl with his cyber school.
In addition to his wife: Deb; Kevin is survived by their son: Carl Carpenter; and daughter: Amy Carpenter, both at home; and his brother: Kent Carpenter; and Kent’s son: Michael, both of La Porte, Ind.
To send condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
