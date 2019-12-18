Kevin D. Herr, 50, Zimmerman & Herr Masonry worker, Steelers fan, proud grandpa
Kevin D. Herr, 50, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly on Friday Dec. 13, 2019.
He was the husband of Brenda L. Weik Herr, with whom he shared 29 years of marriage this past March 17. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of John J. and Marian E. Fox Herr of Lititz.
Kevin had worked with his dad in the family business, Zimmerman & Herr Masonry, since he was 16. He started as a stone mason, learning the business from ground-up, then moving to manager and was soon to be taking over for his dad when he retired.
Kevin loved to hunt and fish, was an avid Steelers fan, and had been a member of the Reamstown Athletic Association and the Elstonville Sportsman’s Association. What he enjoyed most of all recently was being a grandfather.
In addition to his wife and parents, Kevin is survived by his sons: Matthew S., married to Alicia Herr of Ephrata; and Kraig D., married to Heather Herr of Lititz; his five grandchildren: Grady, Beckett, Caleb, Addyson, and Talyn; and by his siblings: Timothy, married to Diane Herr of Myerstown; and Tonia, married to Dustin Heckman of Reading.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, and again on Thursday, Dec, 19, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Brickerville Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, make contributions in Kevin’s memory to the Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send a condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
