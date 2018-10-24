Home   >   Obituaries   >   Kenneth M. Earhart, 55, Warwick grad, Plouse Precision Mfg. worker, Boy Scout, avid outdoorsman

October 24, 2018

Kenneth M. Earhart, 55, passed away on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 in Lititz.

He was the husband of Athena (Kessler) Earhart. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Beverly Goshorn Earhart of Lititz, and the late Kenneth M. Earhart.

Ken had worked as a CNC operator for the Plouse Precision Manufacturing in Highspire. He had previously worked for the Thompson Corporation for 13 years and MicroFacture in Mountville for 15 years.

He was a graduate of Warwick High School and in his youth, played football, was on the swim team, and involved in Boy Scouts. Ken loved the outdoors and hunting, and loved spending time with his son, Gunnar.

In addition to his wife and his mother, he is survived by his son: Gunnar T.; and his sisters: Debora A. Earhart of Lititz, and Susan A. Kimmet of Pueblo, N.M.

Friends will be received on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m.

To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory,

