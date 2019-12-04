Kenneth E. Graybill, 89, long-time trucker, active Lititz COB member, enjoyed winter sports
Kenneth E. “Ken” Graybill, 89, of Lititz, passed on to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Legend of Lititz.
Born in Lancaster, Ken was the son of the late Earl M. and Leah (Myer) Graybill. He was the loving husband of Pauline “Polly” (Longenecker) Graybill, and they celebrated 66 years of marriage this past May.
A truck driver, Ken worked at various trucking companies over the years. He began as an owner/operator hauling poultry, then hauling steel for Youngstown Cartage Company of Ohio. More recently he worked locally for Yerger Bros. of Lititz.
He was a faithful and active member of Lititz Church of the Brethren, where he served as a deacon, sound technician, and was involved in the Friendship Sunday school class. Ken had a love for riding motorcycle and was a member of the Glory Road Riders Christian motorcycle group. He was also a member of the Joyful Strings gospel music group. Ken had a love for sports, and enjoyed snow skiing, ice skating, restoring antique tractors, and had his share of antique cars.
Surviving in addition to his wife: Polly; are two children: Cynthia A., wife of Ron Martin, Lititz; Steven L., husband of Nancy (Toews) Graybill, Berks County; six grandchildren: Sonya, Kyle, Ryan, Kina, Bryn, and Keri; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister: Mary Ann, wife of Don Kemrer, Lancaster; and two brothers: Mel, husband of Alma Graybill, Manheim; and Jim, husband of Alice Graybill, Sarasota, Fla.
Preceding him in death is a brother: David Graybill.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ken’s memorial service at Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, on Friday, Dec. 6, at 11 a.m. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Ken’s memory to Brethren Disaster Ministries, 601 Main Street, P.O. Box 188 New Windsor, MD. 21776.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
