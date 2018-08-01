Home   >   Obituaries   >   Kenneth E. Espenshade, 69, Bethlehem Steel retiree, enjoyed antique cars, working on the family farm

Kenneth E. Espenshade, 69, of Manheim entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 23, 2018 at his home.

He was born Dec. 4, 1948 in Harrisburg and was the loving son of the late Ralph H. and Dorothy (Deaven) Espenshade.

Ken was a member of Geyers United Methodist Church, Middletown. He worked for Bethlehem Steel for 48 years before he retired.

Ken was the president of the Hillsdale Cemetery Association, where he also helped to upkeep and maintain the cemetery. He enjoyed helping out at the Easter egg project every year at the church. He was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America. Ken enjoyed his retirement years on the family farm taking care of the animals and making memories with his granddaughters, who were the light of his life.

In addition to his parents, Ken is preceded in death by his mother-in-law: Kathryn Weirich; sister-in-law: Bonnie Espenshade; and nephew: Robert Espenshade.

Ken is survived by his wife of 50 years: Joan (Weirich) Espenshade; son: Ty Espenshade (Joanne) of Manheim; brothers: Ralph Jr. and Fred Espenshade (Vaniece); sisters: Kathy Menear (Karen Wise), Danielle Espenshade; granddaughters: Elise and Hannah Espenshade; stepmother: Barbara Espenshade; father-in-law: James Weirich Sr.; brother-in-law: James Weirich Jr.; two nephews; and one niece.

A tribute to Ken’s life was held July 30 at Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Middletown, with the Rev. Stevan Atanasoff officiating. Interment was at Hillsdale Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Ken’s name be made to the Lititz Christian School, 501 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz, PA 17543; or Geyers United Methodist Church, S. Geyers Church Road, Middletown, PA 17057.

Condolences may be sent online at matinchekfuneralhome.com. Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Middletown, was entrusted with the arrangements.

