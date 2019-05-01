Ken Hlavacek, 63, project manager for Telaid Industries, active in Manheim community

Ken Hlavacek, 63, of Manheim, and formerly of Middletown, N.J., died peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy.

Born in Kearny, N.J., he was the son of Betty Henderson Hlavacek of Shohola, and the late Frank Hlavacek. Ken was the loving husband of Donna Sprock Hlavacek, and they would have observed their 16th wedding anniversary on May 18 of this year. On March 22, Ken and Donna celebrated the 18th anniversary of their first blind date.

Ken worked in the computer science field during his career. He most recently served as the project manager for Telaid Industries in Niantic, Conn. Previously Ken worked many years for Telcordia Technologies in Piscataway, N.J. Ken attended St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Manheim.

Ken had a strong desire and passion to be a contributing member of his wonderful adopted community of Manheim; Ken was an active volunteer for Teen Central, Manheim, and the Manheim Central Food Pantry. Previously he was a member of Faith Reformed Church in Hazlet, N.J., and was an active volunteer for “Project Paul,” a non-profit organization based in Keansburg, N.J., that provides assistance to those in need in the community for food, furniture, and financial help. Ken’s interests were flower gardening and traveling extensively throughout the United States and Europe. He had a life-long passion for his family, and cherished the time he could spend with his grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife, and mother, are two sons: Michael, husband of Andrea Hlavacek of Middletown, N.J.; Matthew, husband of Anna Hlavacek of Mount Laurel, N.J.; a daughter: Jennifer Migliaccio of Middletown, N.J.; seven grandchildren; three brothers: John, husband of Joyce Hlavacek of Apopka, Fla.; Neil, husband of Colette Hlavacek of Bunnel, Fla.; Glen Hlavacek of Shohola; and a sister: Michelle Hlavacek, wife of Anna Silberg of Matamoras.

Preceding him in death is a granddaughter: Skylar Migliaccio.

Services were held April 27 at the Buch Funeral Home, Manheim.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Ken’s memory to: Teen Central, c/o Donations, 15 S. Wolf St., Manheim, PA 17545; or Manheim Central Food Pantry, c/o Salem UMC, 140 N. Penn St., Manheim, PA 17545.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.