Home   >   Obituaries   >   Kelly Z. Claar Jr., 25, Warwick grad, USMC vet, mason tender at KLB Masonry

Kelly Z. Claar Jr., 25, Warwick grad, USMC vet, mason tender at KLB Masonry

By on November 29, 2017

Kelly Z. Claar Jr., 25, of Lititz, entered into the more immediate presence of the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, and now rests in eternal peace.

A former United States Marine who served with pride and distinction, Kelly was a 2010 graduate of Warwick High School, and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Lititz Springs Post 1463. He was employed by KLB Masonry, Manheim, as a mason tender.

Kelly is survived by his loving family, mother and stepfather: Michele and Kirk Toburen; brother: LCpl Taylor Claar USMC, and wife Kristen; sisters: Brandie and Cortnie Peters; stepbrother: Tyler Toburen and wife, Tiffany; grandparents: Nelson and Janet Peters; step-grandparents: Charles and Carol Toburen; nephew: Jaxon Peters; and niece: Taryn Toburen.

A private family service will be held. Friends are invited to call upon the family at Grace Church, 501 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz, on Thursday. Nov. 30, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites those who wish to memorialize Kelly and his service to our nation to make a contribution to The Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County, 315 Clay Road, Lititz, PA 17543.

To leave the family a condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles Snyder Funeral Home, Lititz, was entrusted with the arrangements.

The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. – Psalm 34:18

About mhunnefield

One Comment

  1. Anna Allshouse

    November 29, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Praying for your family. God give you peace and comfort as you deal with the loss of your loved one.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *