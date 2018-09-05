Kathy Luta Blessinger, 62, Manheim Central grad, U.S. Marshall Service analyst
Kathy Luta Blessinger, 62, of Arlington, Va., and formerly of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
She was the daughter of the late Katy and Tony Luta, originally from Mt. Carmel. Kathy was the wife of Neil Blessinger.
She was a graduate of Manheim Central High School class of 1973. Kathy earned further degrees of study and worked as an analyst for the U.S. Marshall Service in Arlington, Va.
Surviving in addition to her husband: Neil; are siblings: Mary Ann Kovack in Lewes, Del.; Gloria Upanage of Tamaqua; Annette Haas of Denver; and Tony Luta of Manheim.
Services for Kathy will be private and at the convenience of the family in Arlington, Va.
To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, was entrusted with the arrangements.
