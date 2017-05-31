Home   >   Obituaries   >   Kathryn M. ‘Kitty’ Bates, 92, Lititz H.S. grad, WWII vet, retired from Santa Fe Energy Co., avid genealogist

Kathryn M. ‘Kitty’ Bates, 92, Lititz H.S. grad, WWII vet, retired from Santa Fe Energy Co., avid genealogist

By on May 31, 2017

Kathryn M. “Kitty” Bates passed away on Monday, May 8, in West Covina, Calif. She previously lived in Montebello, Calif. She was 92 years old.

Kitty was a resident of Lititz in her early years, graduating from Lititz High School in 1942. She was a resident of California since moving there as she proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Kitty was the daughter of the late Walter A. and Emma K. Reifsnyder. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Walter A. Jr. and Robert P.

Kitty retired from the Santa Fe Energy Co., a subsidiary of Santa Fe Industries Inc., where she held the position of assistant secretary and assistant treasurer. Kitty enjoyed traveling and reading. She also enjoyed researching the family’s genealogy, taking extensive notes at the library and also taking photographs of various gravesites of family members when she returned home for a visit. Kitty was an active member in her church, the Moravian Church of Downey, where she sang in the choir, had served the church as financial chairperson and had the honor of being the first woman elected to serve a three year term on its board of trustees.

Kitty was very active in the Bell-Maywood Business Professional Women’s organization serving numerous chairmanships throughout the years including serving as president of the local organization. She was also involved on the district level of BPW serving several positions of chairmanship with the organization.

Surviving are two nephews: Gerald L. Reifsnyder (wife Denise) of Lititz; and Daryll L. Reifsnyder (wife Debra) of Lewes, Del.; and their children and grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service with military escort provided by the Red Rose Honor Guard on Saturday, June 3, at 2 p.m., in the Lititz Moravian Cemetery. All those attending are asked to dress casually.

Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home, Lititz, handled the arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at SnyderFuneralHome.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *