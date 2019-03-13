Kathleen Martin Gibson, 63, Navy Nurse Corps vet, LGH nurse anesthetist, gifted pianist, amazing mom
Kathleen “Kathy” Martin Gibson, 63, of Lititz, passed away at her home on March 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Camden, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Joseph Martin and Veronica (Jablonski) Martin and the beloved wife of Dr. Joseph Martin Gibson.
Kathy attended The Hospital of University of Pennsylvania to become a registered nurse. Following her graduation from HUP, she joined the United States Navy. While in the Navy Nurse Corps, she attended George Washington University and completed her education and training to become a nurse anesthetist. In the Navy she met and married her husband, Joe. Kathy ended her nine-year naval career in 1986 at the rank of Lieutenant. Kathy then followed her husband’s medical training, which took her through Philadelphia, Allentown, Hershey, North Carolina, and finally settling in Lititz in 1991. Kathy worked as a nurse anesthetist at Lancaster General Hospital up until retirement in 2014.
Kathy was a woman of many talents. A masterful pianist, she was able to play many classical pieces by memory. She also was incredibly athletic and a fitness enthusiast, excelling at basketball and many other sports. Baking and cooking were also in her skill set. Kathy would go all out for every holiday, decorating every nook and cranny and making delicious meals and treats to celebrate. She had a love for life and for her family.
Described as being fiercely loyal with an amazing sense of humor, Kathy was the classic mom. She would do anything for her family and loved spending time with them. Whether she was going out to eat with her husband, or having a night in watching a movie with her kids, the memories her family have of her are filled with her incredible laugh and bright smile. A devout Catholic, Kathy’s deep faith and fighting spirit kept her strong throughout her lengthy illness.
Kathy’s family would like to thank all the staff at Lancaster General Hospital and Hospice and Community Care for their exceptional care during this difficult time.
Kathy will be dearly missed by her husband of almost 39 years: Joseph Martin Gibson; her children; Samuel Joseph Gibson and wife Karisa, Ann Marie Secheresiu and husband Paul, and Kate Elisabeth Gibson; and her grandson: Joseph Martin Gibson. She is also survived by her siblings: Joseph Martin, Mary Martin and spouse Ada Egar, Paul Martin and wife Liz, and Stephen Martin.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers: Peter Martin and Guy Martin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, with Father James O’Blaney as celebrant. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. Military honors and a time of gathering will occur following the mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation at glioblastomafoundation.org.
To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory.
