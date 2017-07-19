- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
K. Arlene Thompson, 86, Manheim VFW Auxiliary member, enjoyed time spent with her grandkids
K. Arlene Thompson, 86, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2017, at Signature Senior Living of Lititz.
Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Kathryn Shaffer Haldeman. Arlene was the loving wife of Wallace B. “Wally” Thompson who passed away in 1990.
She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim, and the Manheim VFW Post No. 5956 Auxiliary. Arlene enjoyed reading and spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren.
Surviving is a grandson: R. Scott Jr., husband of Jen Thompson, of Harrisburg; and two great-grandchildren: Jossalyn Thompson of Harrisburg, Kayla Young of Quakertown; a brother: John Haldeman of Denver; and a sister: Mary Haldeman of Lititz.
She is preceded in death by two brothers: Ralph and Harold Haldeman; and two sisters: Helen and Beatrice.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Arlene’s memory to Salem United Methodist Church, 140 N. Penn St., Manheim, PA 17545.
To send the family online condolences, visit buchfuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
