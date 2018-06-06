Julio Napoleonis, 41, owned Diverse Wireless Solutions in Brickerville, Yankees fan
Julio Napoleonis, 41, of East Petersburg, passed away at home unexpectedly, Saturday, May 26, 2018.
Born in Flushing, N.Y., Julio was the son of Miguel Napoleonis and the late Maria (Achodian) Napoleonis. He was the faithful and loving husband of Kristi R. (Brewer) Napoleonis, with whom he celebrated 16 years of marriage.
Julio was a 1995 graduate of Faith Mennonite High School, Paradise, and went on to earn his associate’s degree in information technology from Berks Technical Institute in 2001. Julio was the former owner of Diverse Wireless Solutions, Brickerville and was a salesman for AT&T.
Julio was a devoted baseball fan, especially the New York Yankees. He enjoyed reading Marvel Comics and watching Marvel movies, he also considered himself a news junky.
In addition to his wife and father, Julio is survived by his daughter: Arianna, of East Petersburg; his half-sister: Christine Achodian, wife of Ricardo Castello, N.Y.; half-brother: Miguel Napoleonis Jr., New York; and a host of other half brothers and sisters; his parents-in-law: James and Elaine Brewer, of Lititz; and his foster parents: Richard and Mara Burns, of Queens, N.Y.
Services were held June 3 at Charles F. Snyder Jr., Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz. Interment followed at Old Zion Church Cemetery, Lititz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Julio’s memory may be made to Furever Home Adoption Center, 5984 Main St., East Petersburg, PA 17520.
To send a condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Kimberly Mannon Is Your Trusted Gateway Realtor
Whether you are buying or selling property, the name you...
-
The Log Cabin Offers Fresh Flavors in an Idyllic Outdoor Setting
There is something almost magical about The Log Cabin. As...
-
Joyce E. Lingle (service information)
Joyce E. Lingle, 76, of Lewistown, formerly of Lititz, was...
-
M. Elizabeth (Betty) Diem, 99, co-owned Diem’s Market Basket, Manheim Township teacher
M. Elizabeth (Betty) Diem, 99, a resident of Brethren Village,...
-
Dorothy S. Enck, 101, worked at Badorf Shoe, Enck’s Texaco, great cook, loved to travel
Dorothy S. Enck, 101, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday,...
-
John B. Mitchell, Highland Presbyterian member, traveler, skilled in numerous hobbies
John B. Mitchell, Lititz, passed away on Sunday, May 27,...
-
Robert L. West Sr., 88, truck driver, enjoyed making birdhouses, spending time in the mountains
Robert L. West Sr., 88, of Lititz, went to meet...
-
Kimberly Mannon Is Your Trusted Gateway Realtor
Whether you are buying or selling property, the name...
-
The Log Cabin Offers Fresh Flavors in an Idyllic Outdoor Setting
There is something almost magical about The Log Cabin....
-
Joyce E. Lingle (service information)
Joyce E. Lingle, 76, of Lewistown, formerly of Lititz,...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Dave Gerhart says:
-
Dave Gerhart says:
-
Sandi F Styer says: