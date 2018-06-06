Home   >   Obituaries   >   Julio Napoleonis, 41, owned Diverse Wireless Solutions in Brickerville, Yankees fan

June 6, 2018

Julio Napoleonis, 41, of East Petersburg, passed away at home unexpectedly, Saturday, May 26, 2018.

Born in Flushing, N.Y., Julio was the son of Miguel Napoleonis and the late Maria (Achodian) Napoleonis. He was the faithful and loving husband of Kristi R. (Brewer) Napoleonis, with whom he celebrated 16 years of marriage.

Julio was a 1995 graduate of Faith Mennonite High School, Paradise, and went on to earn his associate’s degree in information technology from Berks Technical Institute in 2001. Julio was the former owner of Diverse Wireless Solutions, Brickerville and was a salesman for AT&T.

Julio was a devoted baseball fan, especially the New York Yankees. He enjoyed reading Marvel Comics and watching Marvel movies, he also considered himself a news junky.

In addition to his wife and father, Julio is survived by his daughter: Arianna, of East Petersburg; his half-sister: Christine Achodian, wife of Ricardo Castello, N.Y.; half-brother: Miguel Napoleonis Jr., New York; and a host of other half brothers and sisters; his parents-in-law: James and Elaine Brewer, of Lititz; and his foster parents: Richard and Mara Burns, of Queens, N.Y.

Services were held June 3 at Charles F. Snyder Jr., Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz. Interment followed at Old Zion Church Cemetery, Lititz.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Julio’s memory may be made to Furever Home Adoption Center, 5984 Main St., East Petersburg, PA 17520.

To send a condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.

