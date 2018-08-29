Julia Moore Fyock Zahn, 94, beloved teacher, enjoyed playing piano, singing with Ridley Chorus
Julia Moore Fyock Zahn, 94, went to meet her Heavenly Father on Aug. 25, 2018.
A Lititz native, she was predeceased by her parents: Martin A and Barbara Leaman Moore; and her brothers: John L, Arthur L., and Martin Moore; and her sister: Anna Cox Flannigan. She was twice widowed, having married W. Dean Fyock and George C. Zahn.
Julia was a graduate of Penn State University with a degree in home economics education. She was a much-loved teacher in Mercersburg, at Shippensburg College, Lancaster Bible College and Manheim Township. Most recently she taught art and music at The Christian Academy in Brookhaven. She took a great interest in the lives of her former students and their families. She taught Sunday school at Calvary Church and Aldan Union church, and served on boards at Calvary Fellowship Homes. Julia enjoyed playing the piano and singing with the Ridley Chorus.
Surviving is a son: David D. Fyock (Mary Alice Graybill) of Lititz; stepdaughters: Kay Rohrer (Charles H) of Paradise; and Linda Zahn, of Fairfax, Calif. Also surviving are her six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren: Amy Stehn (Jonathan) and children, William, Geoffrey, Kathryn, and Emma; W. Dean Fyock and son Graybill; Michael Fyock (Jennifer Brubaker) and children Jason and Marisa; Lela Stech (John) and children Karina and Gerrit; Lonna Bowman (Joel) and children Benjamin, Gabriel and Naomi; Nancy Rohrer; as well as seven nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30 at the Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz. Funeral services for Julia will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, at the funeral home. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at the Old Mennonite Cemetery, Landisville.
To leave the family an online condolence,visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, had charge of the arrangements.
