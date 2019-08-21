Home   >   Obituaries   >   Judith A. Amlong, 78, Weiser’s Market deli worker, had an infectious laugh and a huge heart

Judith A. Amlong, 78, Weiser’s Market deli worker, had an infectious laugh and a huge heart

Judith A. “Judy” Amlong, 78, of Lititz, passed away peacefully at home under hospice care on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Gerald J. Amlong; her parents; and a brother.

Many may have known Judy happily serving her customers at Weiser’s Market deli in Lititz, where she worked for many years. She was a devoted fan of both the Texas Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys football teams. Judy had an infectious laugh and a huge heart. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.

Judy is survived by her children: Lisa Sharp and her husband David of Lititz; Karen Sherek and her husband Charles of Royce City, Texas; Kurt Amlong of Albuquerque, N.M.; and Patrick Casey Amlong and his wife Chastity of Manheim. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Meghan, Kiley, Justin, Kyle, Shane, Noah and Caitlyn; great-grandchildren: Mia and Hayden; brothers and sisters: Richard, Elsa, Ben, Danny, Johnny, Sandra, Yolanda and Jerry; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life gathering took place Aug. 19 at the Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Judy’s name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

