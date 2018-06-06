Home   >   Obituaries   >   Joyce E. Lingle (service information)

June 6, 2018

Joyce E. Lingle, 76, of Lewistown, formerly of Lititz, was reunited with the love of her life, her husband, “Sonny,” on April 1, 2018, at Locust Grove Retirement Village, Mifflin.

A celebration of life drop-in will be held Saturday, June 23, from noon to 5 p.m. in the Boy Scout pavilion in Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz.

Joyce graduated from Warwick High School in Lititz, Class of 1959. All friends and classmates are encouraged to attend.

Condolences and memories may be shared at hellerhoenstinefuneralhome.com.

