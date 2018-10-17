Home   >   Obituaries   >   Joshua David Conklin, 5, playful and happy, loved Mickey Mouse and playing patty-cake

Joshua David Conklin, 5, of Brickerville, passed away peacefully, with his loving family by his side, at home on Oct. 10, 2018. Despite a diagnosis of trisomy 4 and 18 partial, which deemed him “incompatible with life,” Joshua flourished against the odds and almost made it to his sixth birthday.

Joshua was a happy and playful boy. He would smile, laugh, and play patty-cake. He loved Mickey Mouse and would spend his days watching his favorite episodes of the Mickey Mouse show.

Joshua became a member of the Conklin family when he was a few weeks old and thrived under their care. He was an intricate part of their family and deeply affected all of their lives.

He will be greatly missed by his parents: Thelma and Michael Conklin; and his 15 siblings.

The Conklin family would like to thank all of the physicians, specialists, and medical professionals who helped to promote Joshua’s life.

Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.

