Josephine F. Shelly, 84, Susquehanna Bank teller, Cub Scout leader, enjoyed puzzles, sewing
Josephine F. Shelly, 84, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Harold W. and Edna Conrad Achey. She was the loving wife of the late Richard E. Shelly, who died in 2012.
Retired in 1996, Josephine was a bank teller at the former Susquehanna Bank, Manheim. Josephine was a member of Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, Manheim, Red Rose Coin Club and in her earlier years, she was a Cub Scout leader. Her interests included sewing, puzzles and she loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving are two sons: Dr. Eric N. Shelly, husband of Dr. Margaret Lee of West Chester; Alan R. Shelly of Manheim; three grandchildren: Christopher, Rowan, and Rosalie Shelly; and two brothers: Theodore, husband of Ruth Achey of Manheim; and Russel, husband of Barbara Achey of Florida.
She was preceded in death by a son: Glenn H. Shelly; two brothers: Kenneth and Ray Achey; and four sisters: Sara Henry, Doris Brubaker, Marion Shirk and Anna Geib.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, on Monday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Josephine’s memory to Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
-
-
-
