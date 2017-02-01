Home   >   Obituaries   >   Joseph T. Jeckel, 71, Manheim Central science teacher, coach, and advisor, school board member

Joseph T. Jeckel, 71, Manheim Central science teacher, coach, and advisor, school board member

Joseph T. Jeckel, 71, of Manheim, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of Marian Yates Jeckel of Downingtown, and the late Robert L. Jeckel. He was the loving husband of Patricia A. Shovlin Jeckel, and they observed their 44th wedding anniversary in November.

A faithful and active member of St. Richard Catholic Church in Manheim, Joe served as a Eucharistic minister at the church for more than 30 years. Joe was a graduate of Millersville University with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education with a double major in earth science and geography.

Joe was a respected and beloved science teacher for more than 37 years for the Manheim Central School District. He was actively involved during his years at Manheim Central as chair of the science department; coach of junior high basketball teams; advisor for Baron Stage, Quiz Bowl teams; and helping to start the booster club for the Manheim Central tennis teams.

Joe was passionate about education, serving many years on the school’s curriculum committee; volunteering as a trustee for the Manheim Central Foundation for Educational Enrichment; and following retirement, serving a term on the Manheim Central School Board. Throughout his years in teaching, he truly cared for all of his students and encouraged them to pursue their dreams to make a difference in the world they lived in. He was a compassionate teacher, father, and husband.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Pat, is a daughter: Tara K. Jeckel of Lancaster; a son, Ryan A. Jeckel of Manheim; and three sisters: Linda, wife of John Rogers, of Eastampton, N.J.; Sue, wife of Steve Smith, of Downingtown; and Barb Jeckel of Fairfield.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joe’s service of remembrance at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be private in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.

Those desiring may send contributions in Joe’s memory to: Manheim Central Foundation For Educational Enrichment (MCFEE), P.O. Box 475, Manheim, PA 17545; or Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.

To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.

