Joseph N. Bryson, 92, Hershey Equipment retiree, could make friends with anyone, bluegrass fan

Joseph N. Bryson, 92, of Manheim, died peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community.

Born in Fort Freeland, he was the son of the late J. Donald and Margaret A. Ranck Bryson. Joe was the loving husband of J. Arlene Adams Bryson, who died in April of 2005.

In 1988, Joe retired from the Hershey Equipment Company, Lancaster, where he worked as a carpenter and equipment installer; previously he worked for Warfel Construction and J.G. Baker and Sons as a carpenter. Joe was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Manheim, where he helped design and build the book racks for the church pews. Joe had an engaging personality and could make friends with anyone; he loved to attend bluegrass music festivals and play many string instruments for his family.

Surviving are three sons: Joseph Jr., husband of Betty Bryson of Manheim; Roger Bryson of Stedman, N.C.; Wayne Bryson of Mobile, Ala.; two daughters: Judy, wife of Fred Wooters of Lewes, Del.; Mary Ann, wife of Christian Decker of Manheim; a stepson: Kenneth L., husband of Barbara Smith of Manheim, 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death is a son: James A. Bryson; a great-grandson: Wyatt Bryson; five sisters: Jean Young, Doris Donachy, Betty C. Baker, Elsie Mae Fisher, Maxine Huffman; and four brothers: J. Robert, Donald R., William B. and Richard H. Bryson.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joe’s funeral service at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 50 N. Main St., Manheim, on Saturday, May 11, at 10:30 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Penryn Cemetery.

Those desiring may send contributions in Joe’s memory to the Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, 3026 Mount Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA 17545.

