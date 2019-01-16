Home   >   Obituaries   >   Joseph J. Gorlaski, 90, Korea vet, worked for G.E., woodworker, enjoyed fishing with his grandkids, PSU fan

Joseph J. Gorlaski, 90, of Lancaster, passed away on Jan. 9, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care.

Born and raised in Scranton, e was the son of the late John Gorlaski and Mary Zuchlewski. Joe was the loving husband of 64 years to Kathleen “Kay” A. (Spathelf) Gorlaski.

A veteran, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Joe retired as an engineering technician from General Electric. He was a self-taught woodworker who made furniture for his family’s home. He was an avid Phillies and Penn State Football fan. One of his favorite pastimes was fishing especially when he could take his grandchildren along.

In addition to his wife: Kay: Joe is survived by his children: Joseph M. Gorlaski, husband of Joan; Ruth A. Bernhardt, wife of Tim; and Karen M. Shiley, wife of Dave; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.

A private mass was held for the family at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Joseph will be laid to rest at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, had charge of the arrangements.

