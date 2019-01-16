Joseph J. Gorlaski, 90, Korea vet, worked for G.E., woodworker, enjoyed fishing with his grandkids, PSU fan
Joseph J. Gorlaski, 90, of Lancaster, passed away on Jan. 9, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care.
Born and raised in Scranton, e was the son of the late John Gorlaski and Mary Zuchlewski. Joe was the loving husband of 64 years to Kathleen “Kay” A. (Spathelf) Gorlaski.
A veteran, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Joe retired as an engineering technician from General Electric. He was a self-taught woodworker who made furniture for his family’s home. He was an avid Phillies and Penn State Football fan. One of his favorite pastimes was fishing especially when he could take his grandchildren along.
In addition to his wife: Kay: Joe is survived by his children: Joseph M. Gorlaski, husband of Joan; Ruth A. Bernhardt, wife of Tim; and Karen M. Shiley, wife of Dave; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
A private mass was held for the family at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Joseph will be laid to rest at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, had charge of the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Erickson Reaches rare air
Bowls 821 series against CV Whether he’s bowling a...
-
Michael scores 18 to help MC girls beat Garden Spot
Lady Barons then suffer loss to Solanco A troubling trend...
-
Warriors clinch L-L playoff berth with win over Lebanon
Leading by 12 points at the half, Warwick was in...
-
Mary W. Becker, 83, teacher at John Beck, enjoyed scrapbooking, travel, helping others
Mary W. Becker, 83, of Akron, passed away peacefully Wednesday,...
-
Mary Jane Freeman, 77, Serta Mattress supervisor, seamstress, enjoyed birdwatching, gardening, travel
Mary Jane Freeman, 77, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday,...
-
Thelma J. Steffy, 93, nurse, manager at Steffy medical practice, held famous Sunday suppers
Thelma J. Steffy, 93, of Lititz, and formerly a longtime...
-
Dorothy E. Heilig, 100, Heilig Funeral Home co-owner, traveler, very active in the Mount Joy community
Dorothy E. (Moedinger) Heilig, 100, formerly of Mount Joy, died...
-
Erickson Reaches rare air
Bowls 821 series against CV Whether he’s bowling...
-
Michael scores 18 to help MC girls beat Garden Spot
Lady Barons then suffer loss to Solanco A troubling...
-
Warriors clinch L-L playoff berth with win over Lebanon
Leading by 12 points at the half, Warwick was...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Lerlene Moss-Walcott says:
-
Cindy (Mask) Klaassen says:
-
Lisa Feerrar says: