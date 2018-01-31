Joseph A. Hostler, 51, served in the Peace Corps, avid photographer, told great stories
Joseph A. Hostler, of Lititz, passed away suddenly from a heart attack in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 22, 2018 at the age of 51.
He was born in Grand Island, Neb. His parents are Frank Hostler and the late Sherry Semones Hostler.
A 1984 graduate of Grand Island High School, Joe (“Hoss”) Hostler was the Nebraska state heavyweight wrestling champion (‘84) and was invited to the Olympic trials. While attending high school, he was an offensive lineman for the Islanders football team and served as class president. Joe earned his BA in political economy from New Mexico State University (Las Cruces, N.M.), where he played football for the Aggies (left tackle) on a football scholarship. He was a Sigma Pi fraternity brother.
In between his undergraduate and graduate studies, Joe served in the Peace Corps, where he spent two years as a volunteer in Ecuador teaching agricultural development and putting his years of Nebraska farm life to work. Later, he received his International MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management (Phoenix, Ariz.).
In his professional life, Joe managed the Latin American region and the UK/Ireland region for many companies, primarily in the flooring and building products industries. He worked for Armstrong, Stonehard, BASF, and Keene Building Products.
Joe was an avid photographer, he spoke five languages (English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, and French), and traveled to 52 countries. He and his wife, Lisa, met in New Orleans in 1994 and married in 1996. Through their adventures, they lived in three countries and three states.
Photography, cooking, travel, and writing were his passions. Joe will be remembered by those who knew him as a devoted family man with a zest for adventure. His stature commanded attention, but it was his wit and humor that held an audience. He was a giant of a man, but a teddy bear at heart. He enjoyed classic movies, sci-fi, and loved to bake sweets. He was always very content to hike the Lancaster County Conservancy properties to photograph nature. He had a tremendous memory and could tell a good story. He could make us laugh-even to the end.
Joe is survived by his wife of 22 years: Lisa Schluckbier Hostler; his daughters: Chelsea Hostler (Martin Sutton) and Yvonne Hostler (Cory Brinker); a grandson on the way; his father: Frank Hostler (Sharon); sisters: Jennifer Hostler, Janet (Mike) Courtney; and brother: James (Twila) Hostler; brothers-in-law: Jack (late Elma) Schluckbier, Guy Schluckbier, and Don Schluckbier; mother-in-law; Vickie (Sam) Frontiera; and many nieces and nephews.
Services were held Jan. 28 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz. Interment was in Manheim Fairview Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at The Emerald Foundation on Oregon Pike.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CASA of Lancaster County, 53 N. Duke St., #218, Lancaster, PA 17602.
To send the family condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, worked with the family on the arrangements.
