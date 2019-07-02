Joseph C. Gochenauer, 88, Army vet, RCA worker, Gochenauer Kennels founder, trick horse rider
Joseph C. “Bud” Gochenauer, 88, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
He was the husband of Patricia Boyer Gochenauer, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage last October. Born in Lancaster City’s Cabbage Hill, he was the son of the late Charles and Miriam Kahley Gochenauer.
He was a 1948 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and attended Grace Lutheran Church in the 1940s and 50s; he was and a current member of St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church. After graduation, and again after his discharge from the Army, he worked for the RCA Corporation.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving as a Corporal from 1952 to 1954 with the Third Infantry Division. He was a member of the “Old Guard,” providing military honors for servicemen being interred in Arlington National Cemetery.
A graduate of the Reisch American School of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa, he was a licensed auctioneer and oversaw the horse auction for the John Deere family in Illinois and the Almarsh Arabian auction for Bazy Tankersly and Bart Township Fire Company first mud sale.
In years past, he performed throughout the U.S. with his horse, Trigger, doing trick riding with over 20 stunts. Bud had given riding instruction at the Girl Scout Camp in Furnace Hills, at Camp Kiwanis, Lebanon, and the Circle T Ranch, Stevens. A professional licensed horseman, Bud judged horse shows throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Germany.
He was an American Horse Show Association lifetime member as well as the Paint Horse Association, the Appaloosa Horse Club, the Arabian Horse Association, Morgan Horse Association, Palomino Horse Association, Pinto Horse Association, Pony of America Club, and the Circle T Trail Riders. He attended the New Holland Horse Sale every Monday for the past 50 years.
Bud was a founder of his family business, Gochenauer Kennels in 1971, and continued to have input until recently. By his example of a strong work ethic and a love of animals, the business continues on.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons: Joseph C. “Jody” Jr., married to Cynthia Gochenauer of Manheim; and Timothy A., married to Lana Gochenauer of Seattle, Wash.; his grandson: Joseph C III, married to Danielle Gochenauer, and their son Tyler of Lebanon; and his granddaughter: Kaitlyn Gochenauer of Manheim. He is also survived by his sister, Ruth Knight, of Street, Md.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister: Dorothy Rehm.
Services were held July 1 at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lancaster. Interment was in Middle Octorara Presbyterian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Bud’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater PA Chapter, 706 Rothsville Road, Lititz, PA 17543; or to the Central PA Horse Rescue, 100 Spanglers Road, Lewisberry, PA 17339.
To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
