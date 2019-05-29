Johnathan N. Bryson, 43, Bond Caster and Wheel Corp. worker, proud of his 1962 Chrysler 300

Johnathan N. “Johny” Bryson, 43, of Manheim passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 19, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Joseph N. Jr. and Betsy Greenly Bryson of Manheim. He was the loving husband of Kathy E. Kreider Bryson.

Johny worked as a shipping manager at Bond Caster and Wheel Corp., Manheim. An avid NASCAR fan, his interests included road trips, car shows and he was very proud of his 1962 Chrysler 300.

Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are two children: Samantha Bryson of Manheim, and Jordan Hollinger of California: four stepchildren: Andrew, husband of Laura Kreider of Downingtown; Brandon Kreider of Chicago, Ill.; Colton, husband of Nicole Kreider of Manheim; and Derrick Kreider of Pittsburgh; one granddaughter: Lilly Rose; three step-grandchildren: Eli, Jovie, and Ezra; and a brother: Jody Bryson of Manheim.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.