John W. ‘Jack’ Forsha, 88, Korea vet, CV social studies teacher and sports coach, enjoyed golfing
John W. “Jack” Forsha, 88, of Lititz, passed away peacefully from natural causes surrounded by his family at Brethren Village on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Throughout his life, Jack lived in Johnstown, Bedford, Bird-in-Hand, and Lancaster.
He was born in Blairsville, the son of the late Harry and Ruth (Kelly) Forsha. He was married in 1954 to Mary Ellen “Billie” (Lehman) Forsha of Johnstown.
Jack retired as a high school social studies teacher with expertise in European history and Russian culture. In his career, he taught at Bedford High School and at Conestoga Valley High School coaching numerous sports at both schools including football, basketball, and baseball. In 2001, he was inducted into the Conestoga Valley High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Jack served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1954, serving during the Korean Conflict, and was stationed in Korea for a year, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a member of Lancaster Church of the Brethren where he sang in the choir and served on various committees over the years. When Jack was well, he and Billie made yearly trips south for golfing vacations with his twin brother and wife, and with their friends and spouses. He always enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
Surviving besides his wife: Billie; are his sons: Mark A., married to Melode Forsha of Lancaster; and Corey D., married to Karen Forsha of Leola; his grandchildren: Ryan, Alicia (Brian), Marc, Todd (Faye), and Kelly; his great-grandchildren: Gavyn and Gaia; and his twin brother: James T., married to Jean Forsha of Lititz.
Preceding him in death was his sister: Betty Rose.
Family and friends are invited to Jack’s celebration of life memorial service on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m. at Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., Lancaster. The family will greet friends following the memorial service. Private burial was in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Music Memorial Fund at Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601.
Visit Jack’s memorial page at TheGroffs.com. Arrangements by Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, Lancaster.
